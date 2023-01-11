News Top Stories

DSS: 2023 elections’ll be hitch-free, no threat to national security

The Department of State Services (DSS) said yesterday that it will not spare any effort in ensuring that threats to national security and conduct of the 2023 polls are curtailed. The spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a statement made available to an online news portal, Persecondnews, said the service would create the enabling environment needed for the 2023 elections.

He said: “We restate our unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.” He frowned at the campaign of calumny targeting its Director- General, Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, his family and some key officials of the Service and asked the public to ignore the ridiculous horseplay of disgruntled elements aimed at undermining the highly dedicated leadership and management of the Service.

 

Our Reporters

