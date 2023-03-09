DSS alerts of plans to cause breakdown of law, order

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship/ State House of Assembly election, the Department of State Services (DSS), has alerted the public about plans by some unnamed actors to instigate breakdown of law and order in the country. A statement issued yesterday, by the agency’s spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, read: “The Department of State Services (DSS) alerts the public of orchestrated plans by some persons to cause a total breakdown of law and order in the country shortly after the 11th March, 2023 Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections.

“It also wishes to draw attention to the unnecessary palpable political tension in parts of the country prior to the elections under reference. It is observed that some of the players are at daggers drawn with one another. The development holds dire consequences for national peace and stability. “It is in view of these that the Service warns politicians and their supporters to engage constructively. Everyone is advised to shun fake news, hate speech and such other utterances that may be inimical to peaceful co-existence. Election should not be seen as a do or die affair.”

