DSS Arrest: Retired general seeks motivation for military, security agencies

Pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd), has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) over the swift arrest of the mastermind of the car bomb explosion that occurred near the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State.

Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad), a commander of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, were apprehend on Tuesday, by operatives of the secret service as being behind the incident which occurred when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state last week Thursday to commission some projects completed by Governor Yahaya Bello Anyalemechi, said the military, security and intelligence agencies in the country have the potential to do exploits, hence the urgent need for the government to motivate personnel through enhanced welfare packages.

In a telephone interview with New Telegraph yesterday, the senior lawyer said: “If they can be working swiftly like that, I think so. You see the problem? Motivational issues are things that should be promoted in the context of security.

