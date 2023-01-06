News

DSS Arrest: Retired general seeks motivation for military, security agencies

Pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd), has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) over the swift arrest of the mastermind of the car bomb explosion that occurred near the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State.

Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad), a commander of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, were apprehend on Tuesday, by operatives of the secret service as being behind the incident which occurred when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state last week Thursday to commission some projects completed by Governor Yahaya Bello Anyalemechi, said the military, security and intelligence agencies in the country have the potential to do exploits, hence the urgent need for the government to motivate personnel through enhanced welfare packages.

In a telephone interview with New Telegraph yesterday, the senior lawyer said: “If they can be working swiftly like that, I think so. You see the problem? Motivational issues are things that should be promoted in the context of security.

 

Tinubu commiserates with Sanwo-Olu, Lagosians

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the people of Lagos and the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the recent incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza and destruction of private and government’ properties in different parts of Lagos State.   Speaking to journalists on Saturday shortly […]
Lawyer petitions Lottery Commission over unpaid N186m winnings

A Lagos lawyer, Victor Emerson, has petitioned the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), urging it to probe unpaid sports bet winnings of over N186 million involving his clients. In a petition dated February 24, 2021, he said his clients, Cephas Esemeka, Goodluck Solomon and Uloeze Odum, won N186, 554,545 after placing bets with Bet Bonanza, […]
OML-11 suit: Court rules in favour of Rivers

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday ruled in favour of Rivers State Government in suit No.PHC/652/CS/2020 against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited. The court presided by Hon. Justice Charles Nwogu, ruled that the Rivers State government claimed that SPDC Defendants/ Judgment Debtor Interest in its […]

