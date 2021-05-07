DSS arrests Gbajabiamila’s impersonator

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are investigating one Aminat Jimoh, Olalekan Oladehinbo Adenuga and many others for impersonating the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. The Lagos office of the secret police was said to have made the arrests while investigating the forging of the official letterhead and signature of the speaker and using the same to allegedly defraud unsuspecting individuals and organisations in the country. Findings showed that in one particular act, Adenuga had introduced one lady, Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh, to Messrs Caverton Helicopters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. In the forged letter, Adenuga fraudulently acting as the speaker of the House of Representatives, recommended Jimoh to Caverton for employment. The letter, which was received by Caverton Helicopters on April 20, 2021, was written on April 15, 2021 and addressed to the managing director of the airline. It carries reference number Nass/FAG/ REC/001. The letter reads in part; “I write to introduce and recommend Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh, who is seeking employment into your organisation. “She is a self-motivated and creative individual and I am sure she would be of great benefit to your establishment if given the opportunity.

