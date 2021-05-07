News

DSS arrests Gbajabiamila’s impersonator

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are investigating one Aminat Jimoh, Olalekan Oladehinbo Adenuga and many others for impersonating the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. The Lagos office of the secret police was said to have made the arrests while investigating the forging of the official letterhead and signature of the speaker and using the same to allegedly defraud unsuspecting individuals and organisations in the country. Findings showed that in one particular act, Adenuga had introduced one lady, Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh, to Messrs Caverton Helicopters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. In the forged letter, Adenuga fraudulently acting as the speaker of the House of Representatives, recommended Jimoh to Caverton for employment. The letter, which was received by Caverton Helicopters on April 20, 2021, was written on April 15, 2021 and addressed to the managing director of the airline. It carries reference number Nass/FAG/ REC/001. The letter reads in part; “I write to introduce and recommend Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh, who is seeking employment into your organisation. “She is a self-motivated and creative individual and I am sure she would be of great benefit to your establishment if given the opportunity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Onyinyechi: Dumped for having hernia, VVF, seeks help

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Onyinyechi Ogadimma has been in the valley of death for nine years following series of ailments, including colostomy, hernia and Vasico Vaginal Fistula(VVF). She has been passing through hell after giving birth to a baby who later died. Her abandonment by her husband and relatives and lack of money to continue various surgeries recommended for […]
News

LCCI backs removal of fuel subsidy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari administration to finally remove fuel subsidy in the country considering the impasse caused by the COVID-19 on oil revenue. The President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, disclosed in Lagos that the chamber welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to the […]
News Top Stories

Fayemi, el-Rufai: To avoid collapse, Nigeria needs state police, devolution of power now

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Baba Negedu

…Nigerians must be involved in nation-building –Sterling Bank boss •Kaduna gov to youths: Join political parties, shed entitlement mindset Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday called for urgent constitutional action on state police and devolution of power to states to save Nigeria from the brink of collapse. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica