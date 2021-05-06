DSS arrests impersonator of Gbajabiamila

…Suspect forges Speaker’s letterhead, signature

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are investigating one Aminat Jimoh, Olalekan Oladehinbo Adenuga and many others for impersonating the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Lagos office of the secret police is said to have made the arrests while investigating the forging of the official letterhead and signature of the Speaker and using same to allegedly defraud unsuspecting individuals and organisations in the country.

Findings showed that in one particular act, Adenuga had introduced one lady, Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh, to Messr Caverton Helicopters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In the forged letter, Adenuga fraudulently acting as the Speaker, recommended Jimoh to Caverton for employment.

The letter, which was received by Caverton Helicopters on April 20, 2021, was written on April 15, 2021 and addressed to the managing director of the airline.

