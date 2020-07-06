Top Stories

DSS arrests Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*He was only ‘quizzed’ not detained, says Commission’s spokesman

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
His arrest comes a few days after Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), accused the anti-graft czar of gross infractions.
It was learnt the EFCC chief travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates without the authorisation of the president during the COVID-19 lockdown.
And when he was queried, he said he went for an investigation.
He is also alleged to be living above his means.
But the Commission’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale reacting, insisted that the Acting Chairman was only “quizzed” by the DSS and not detained.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

By-election: Clark endorses Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

I jaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the immediate West Senatorial District. past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, for the vacant Bayelsa     The Media Advisor to the former governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, also quoted the foremost Ijaw National Leader as having called on Ijaw leaders across the country to […]
News Top Stories

Investors lose N399bn in June as COVID-19 heightens

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Chris Ugwu Investors in Nigerian equities have lost N399 billion in the month of June as widespread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take tolls on economies across the globe.   Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market has continued to trade cautiously as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing […]
Editorial Top Stories

A vote for electronic voting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Most Nigerians had over time craved for an amendment to the Constitution as well as the Electoral Act 2010 to allow for electronic voting system, which many believe will boost the confidence of voters in the electoral process if properly implemented. Section 52 (1) (b) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), outlaws electronic voting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: