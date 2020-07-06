DSS arrests Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

*He was only ‘quizzed’ not detained, says Commission’s spokesman

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His arrest comes a few days after Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), accused the anti-graft czar of gross infractions.

It was learnt the EFCC chief travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates without the authorisation of the president during the COVID-19 lockdown.

And when he was queried, he said he went for an investigation.

He is also alleged to be living above his means.

But the Commission’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale reacting, insisted that the Acting Chairman was only “quizzed” by the DSS and not detained.

