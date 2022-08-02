DSS arrests suspected Boko Haram commander in Ogun

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ogun State Command, have arrested a suspected Boko Haram commander. New Telegraph gathered that the suspect was arrested on Saturday night in Ijaye area of Abeokuta, the state capital. The Abeokuta-based Rock City FM had reported the story in its news bulletin, throwing residents into a panic mood.

An audio of the news cast went viral across social media platforms in the state on Sunday. The development is being fuelled by the alleged plans to attack some states in South West by suspected terrorists. A reliable source who confirmed the arrest to our correspondent said, the suspect initially put up a resistance before bowing to the superior power of the DSS operatives.

The operation was carried out at night, the insider source told our correspondent. The suspected terrorist reportedly arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, took up security job at Ijaye, while gathering intelligence for terrorist attacks.

Security source said he moved to Abeokuta to set up terrorists’ cell for kidnapping and terror attacks. And following an intelligence gathering, the gunwielding security operatives stormed his hideout and picked him up.

“It was not an easy ride. Intelligence and the grace of God were sufficient for the operatives.

“There are still many of them around, but we are on top of our game,” the source said. Our correspondent gathered that the suspect is still in the DSS custody.

When our correspondent contacted the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, he neither denied nor confirmed the arrest. “No comment,” he said while responding to a text message from our correspondent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...