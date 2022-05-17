News

DSS arrests suspected notorious land grabber for alleged murder

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Ogun State, yesterday arrested a suspected notorious land grabber, Elijah Adeogun for the alleged murder of two people over land dispute.

 

A source within the Service who confirmed the arrest to our correspondent, said Adeogun who is popularly known as “killer” was arrested in the early hours of yesterday at Araromi Estate, Iyesi, Ota area of the state.

 

The source added that the suspect has been on the wanted list of security agencies in the state for allegedly terrorising Ota community in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of the state. According to the source, Adeogun was arrested following a petition written by the Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode via Iju-Ota.

 

The source said the petition contained allegation that Adeogun was responsible for the murder of one Monday Eredua on November 17, 2021, over land matter in connivance with six others.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

