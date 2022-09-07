News

DSS arrests Tukur Mamu, Kaduna-train hostage negotiator, at Kano airport

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS), Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of the self-acclaimed negotiator for the release of Abuja/Kaduna train passengers, Tukur Mamu.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, Mamu was arrested by “Nigeria’s foreign partners” in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on Tuesday, September 6, on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Reports said the suspect was intercepted on his way to Saudi Arabia, for Hajj.

Afunanya further disclosed that the suspect was taken into the custody of the Secret Service shortly after he was returned to the country on Wednesday.

While disclosing that Mamu had been a “person of interest” for a while, he explained that the apprehension of the “negotiator” was consequent upon a request by Nigeria’s military and law enforcement agencies.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquiries in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator,” the Service’s image-maker said.

He added thus: “This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”

 

