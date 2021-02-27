News

DSS confirms arrest of Ganduje’s sacked aide

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), Saturday night, confirmed the reported arrest of Mr. Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the sacked aide of Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, over comments on insecurity in parts of the country.

Tanko-Yakassai was widely quoted to have spoken up against the worsening security situation in the country.

Specifically, he had condemned the abduction of the Zamfara schoolgirls, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to throw in the towel, if he could not secure the citizens.

Apart from the arrest, the curious position had earned the outspoken Tanko-Yakassai sack from the Kano State government.

Confirming the development, the DSS said the embattled former aide had other cases to answer, beyond the social media outing.

Spokesperson for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a terse statement,  said: “This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services.

“He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public.”

