News

DSS: CoS aide’s suspected impersonator defrauds man of $50, 000

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

A suspected impersonator, who posed as an aide of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to defraud his victim of $50, 000, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The 42-year-old suspect, one Mohammed Prince Momoh, was presented to journalists in Abuja, by the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya.
According to Afunanya, the suspect, an indigene of Kogi State, had acting under false pretenses, defrauded one Benson Aniogu of the huge amount .
Specifically, he said the suspect had claimed to represent Gambari, and so needed the said cash to secure an appointment for him, in his false capacity as a Special Adviser to the President on Oil and Gas.
He, however, said investigation revealed that Momoh and his group never acted for, or on behalf of the Chief of Staff.
He further disclosed that the suspect had approached Aniogu, claiming to be a security aide attached to Gambari.
Momoh was said to have claimed that $25, 000 from the total sum would be for Gambari, while the remaining would be for the “boys”,  who would help secure the appointment.
Nonetheless, the DSS said Momoh had worked briefly as an aide to an official in the Presidential Villa, thereby acquiring knowledge of the workings in the institution.
The syndicate was said to have collected the cash at Aniogu’s Abuja residence.

