Top Stories

DSS declares Sunday Igboho, 12 others wanted, parades guns, charms, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Service asks activist to surrender

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) Thursday  night, said a joint security operation raided the Ibadan, Oyo State, home of the self-styled Yoruba activist, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), following intelligence reports that he had allegedly stockpiled arms there.
According to the  DSS, the team of operatives came under heavy attack from nine of Igboho’s guards, resulting in a shootout.
In the ensuing confrontation, the secret service said two of the suspected attackers were gunned down, while 13 others were arrested.
Those arrested were presented before journalists, at the Services’ national headquarters in Abuja.
Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who presented the suspects, advised Igboho, who he said escaped during the gun duel, to surrender to the nearest security agency.
He said in the event that the activist failed to do so, he will be tracked, apprehended, and made to face the full weight of the law.
“In the early hours (about 0134 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo a.k.a. SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State.
“This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine (9) men, suspected to be IGBOHO’s guards. Six (6) of them were armed with AK-47 guns and Three (3) others, with Pump-Action rifles.
“In the course of the exchange, two (2) of IGBOHO’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested. Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable,” Afunanya said.
Afterwards, the team procedurally searched the house and subsequently recovered the following among others:
Seven (7) AK-47 assault rifles;
Three (3) Pump Action guns;
Thirty (30) fully charged AK-47 magazines;
Five Thousand (5,000) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition;
Five (5) Cutlasses, One (1) Jack knife, One (1) Pen Knife
vi.Two (2) Pistol holsters;
vii.One (1) binoculars
viii.A wallet containing  Five (5) US Dollars in one (1) Dollar denomination; local and international driver’s licences in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name;
ix.Two (2) whistles;
x.Fifty (5) Cartridges;
xi.Eighteen (18) Walkie-Talkies;
xii.Three Voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour;
xiii.Two (2) Laptops (One (1) Toshiba and One (1) Compaq); and
xiv.His International Passport and those of many others (as displayed here). Further exploitation and forensic analysis are ongoing.
He continued: “Aside the items recovered from the building, about thirteen (13) suspects including twelve (12) males and one (1) female were arrested and brought to Abuja.
“While one suspect is being profiled, the other twelve (12) paraded here are:
i.Abdulateef OFEYAGBE
ii.Amoda BABATUNDE aka ‘Lady K’ (female)
iii.Tajudeen ERINOYEN
iv.Diakola ADEMOLA
v.Abideen SHITTU
vi.Jamiu NOAH
vii.Ayobami DONALD
viii.Adelabe USMAN
ix.Oluwafelumi KUNLE
x.Raji KAZEEM
xi.Taiwo OPEYEMI and
xii.Bamidele SUNDAY.
He added thus: “Highlights of this brief are to:
i.Inform Nigerians and the world that Sunday IGBOHO and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination, have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order. This, the arrests and seizures are, no doubt, a confirmation of a grand plan by IGBOHO and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State.
“Alert foreign missions and licencing authorities within and outside Nigeria about this development and the possibility that IGBOHO could declare some of his personal permit and identity cards missing in order to seek their replacement.
“Apprise stakeholders that the Five (5) AK-47 assault rifles recovered from the building are suspected to be those  collected by IGBOHO’s men from Nigerian Customs and Immigration personnel at Idi Iroko, Ogun State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study links sleep loss to anxiety

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that sleep deprivation in individuals might lead to fear-related conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSDs) or anxiety. The result of the new study was published in the journal; ‘Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging’. According to the Managing Director of ‘Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging,’ […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Oshiomhole’s choice, Ize-Iyamu, emerges APC candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ormer Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was declared winner of the party’s primaries held across the 192 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.   Ize-Iyamu is the anointed candidate of the suspended national chairman […]
News Top Stories

Your victory well deserved, Atiku tells Biden

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America is well deserved.   Atiku, in a statement yesterday, called for “US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica