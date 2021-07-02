DSS declares Sunday Igboho, 12 others wanted, parades guns, charms, others

…as Service asks activist to surrender

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) Thursday night, said a joint security operation raided the Ibadan, Oyo State, home of the self-styled Yoruba activist, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), following intelligence reports that he had allegedly stockpiled arms there.

According to the DSS, the team of operatives came under heavy attack from nine of Igboho’s guards, resulting in a shootout.

In the ensuing confrontation, the secret service said two of the suspected attackers were gunned down, while 13 others were arrested.

Those arrested were presented before journalists, at the Services’ national headquarters in Abuja.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who presented the suspects, advised Igboho, who he said escaped during the gun duel, to surrender to the nearest security agency.

He said in the event that the activist failed to do so, he will be tracked, apprehended, and made to face the full weight of the law.

“In the early hours (about 0134 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo a.k.a. SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine (9) men, suspected to be IGBOHO’s guards. Six (6) of them were armed with AK-47 guns and Three (3) others, with Pump-Action rifles.

“In the course of the exchange, two (2) of IGBOHO’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested. Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable,” Afunanya said.

Afterwards, the team procedurally searched the house and subsequently recovered the following among others:

Seven (7) AK-47 assault rifles;

Three (3) Pump Action guns;

Thirty (30) fully charged AK-47 magazines;

Five Thousand (5,000) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition;

Five (5) Cutlasses, One (1) Jack knife, One (1) Pen Knife

vi.Two (2) Pistol holsters;

vii.One (1) binoculars

viii.A wallet containing Five (5) US Dollars in one (1) Dollar denomination; local and international driver’s licences in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name;

ix.Two (2) whistles;

x.Fifty (5) Cartridges;

xi.Eighteen (18) Walkie-Talkies;

xii.Three Voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour;

xiii.Two (2) Laptops (One (1) Toshiba and One (1) Compaq); and

xiv.His International Passport and those of many others (as displayed here). Further exploitation and forensic analysis are ongoing.

He continued: “Aside the items recovered from the building, about thirteen (13) suspects including twelve (12) males and one (1) female were arrested and brought to Abuja.

“While one suspect is being profiled, the other twelve (12) paraded here are:

i.Abdulateef OFEYAGBE

ii.Amoda BABATUNDE aka ‘Lady K’ (female)

iii.Tajudeen ERINOYEN

iv.Diakola ADEMOLA

v.Abideen SHITTU

vi.Jamiu NOAH

vii.Ayobami DONALD

viii.Adelabe USMAN

ix.Oluwafelumi KUNLE

x.Raji KAZEEM

xi.Taiwo OPEYEMI and

xii.Bamidele SUNDAY.

He added thus: “Highlights of this brief are to:

i.Inform Nigerians and the world that Sunday IGBOHO and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination, have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order. This, the arrests and seizures are, no doubt, a confirmation of a grand plan by IGBOHO and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State.

“Alert foreign missions and licencing authorities within and outside Nigeria about this development and the possibility that IGBOHO could declare some of his personal permit and identity cards missing in order to seek their replacement.

“Apprise stakeholders that the Five (5) AK-47 assault rifles recovered from the building are suspected to be those collected by IGBOHO’s men from Nigerian Customs and Immigration personnel at Idi Iroko, Ogun State.”

