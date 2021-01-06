News

DSS denies job recruitment

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned the public against falling prey to activities of fake job syndicates, saying it was not undertaking any recruitment exercise at the moment.

It noted that whenever it conducted recruitment into the Service, it was guided by merit and transparency; not monetary basis. The DSS’ spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the position in a statement, said no effort will be spared in bringing those suspected fraudsters collecting money from unsuspecting job seekers, with promise to give them jobs that do not exist.

“This clarification has become necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors”, Afunanya said. According to him:”The public should note that recruitment into the Service is never done on monetary basis. “Instead, it is guided by merit and transparency. Beneficiaries undergo series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.

