DSS, DIA, others move to stop terrorists’ networks, financing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other agencies have moved to disrupt terrorists’ networks as part of the strategy to check money laundering and terrorism financing.

This was the high point of a two-day workshop at the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja Monday.

The theme of the event was “Terrorism Financing Risk (TFR) for Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism/Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF)”.

The conference was organised for law enforcement agencies and other regulatory and criminal justice sector agencies to discuss the issue of terrorism financing and money laundering.

The DSS Director General Yusuf Bichi called for critical thinking by security officials to achieve the desired results.

He stressed the need to ensure a stricter application of anti-money laundering/countering financing terrorism measures.

Represented by Mr. Brown Ekwoaba, the Director Training and Staff Development, Bichi said: “The ever-changing nature and sophistication of threats makes it imperative for security officials to be critical thinkers, in order to fashion out better and efficient ways of tackling threats.

“Among the evolving global crimes, are Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, which requires the development of a working National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.”

 

