DSS files remand application, asks court to cancel Igboho’s aides bail

T he Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a remand application at the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking the court to nullify the bail earlier granted to four of the 12 detained associates of embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

In the motion number FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021, filed yesterday by the DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo, the DSS urged Justice Obiora Egwuatu to cancel the bail granted to AmudatBabatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

The DSS lawyer urged the court to remand the four detainees “pending their arraignment during court vacation.”

Reacting, lawyer to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the remand application by the DSS was ‘laughable.’ “We have seen the new application filed by the DSS to continue the incarceration of innocent people that have been in their custody for over a month.

It is laughable and turned logic upside down that after over a month in the DSS custody, the DSS still needs more days to punish them. I can assure you this will fail,” he said.

It had earlier been reported that Justice Egwuatu last Wednesday, admitted the 12 applicants to bail after spending five weeks in the custody of the secret police, following their arrest on July 1, 2021, at Igboho’s Ibadan residence that was raided by DSS operatives around 1am.

The secret police also said it killed two other associates of the activist in a gun duel and subsequently declared Igboho wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria under the pretext of agitating for Yoruba Nation.

