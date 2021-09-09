DSS files terrorism charges against two of Igboho’s aides

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday filed terrorism charges against two detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The charges were filed after over two months the secret police arrested and detained the two aides of the activist and the DSS refused to grant them bail despite a court order. In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021, which was dated August 31, 2021, the DSS through its counsel, S.M. Bello listed Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde (female) as defendants.

The DSS in the fresh charge alleged that Oyetunji was in possession of fire arms for terrorism- related activities while Babatunde promoted terroristic acts through her Facebook account. Counsel to the detainees’, Pelumi Olajengbesi, reacting to the charge said: “The charges are baseless, vexatious, shameful and without limbs.”

The court has not fixed any date for the hearing. The DSS had last week, freed 10 of the 12 aides of Igboho after over 60 days in detention following their arrest since July 1. The DSS, had during a midnight invasion of Igboho’s Soka house in Ibadan, Oyo State, arrested 12 of the activist’s allies and whisked them away to Abuja, where they had been kept in detention. The detainees had approached the court to seek their fundamental right to freedom. Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on August 4, 2021, granted bail to the 12 detainees.

