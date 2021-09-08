News

DSS files terrorism charges against two of Igboho’s aides

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) Wednesday filed terrorism charges against two detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The charges were filed after over two months the secret police arrested and detained the two aides of the activist and the DSS refused to grant them bail despite a court order.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021, which was dated August 31, 2021, the DSS through its counsel, S.M. Bello listed Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde (female) as defendants.

The DSS in the fresh charge alleged that Oyetunji was in possession of fire arms for terrorism-related activities while Babatunde promoted terroristic acts through her Facebook account.

Counsel to the detainees’, Pelumi Olajengbesi reacting to the charge said: “The charges are baseless, vexatious, shameful and without limbs.”

The court has not fixed any date for the hearing.

The DSS had last week, freed 10 of the 12 aides of Igboho after over 60 days in detention following their arrest since July 1.

The DSS had during a midnight invasion of Igboho’s Soka house in Ibadan, Oyo State, arrested 12 of the activist’s allies and whisked them away to Abuja, where they had been kept in detention.

The detainees had approached the court to seek their fundamental right to freedom.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on August 4, 2021, granted bail to the 12 detainees.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump’s Chief of Staff, Meadows, diagnosed with COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic. Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year. They offered no […]
News

White woman arrested for pulling gun on black woman, daughter

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Michigan man and his wife, the white woman who pulled a gun on a black mother and her 15-year-old daughter in a Chipotle parking lot, were arrested Thursday for the caught-on-camera confrontation. Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and Eric Wuestenberg, 42, are each facing an assault charge after the woman was recorded pointing a gun at the […]
News

Group to honour insulted Daily Trust journalist

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

A Zamfara State-based political group, Sha,’aya’u Sarkin-Fawa Foundation, has expressed its intention to give an award of ‘Resilient Journalist’ to Mr. Eyo Charles, the Media Trust Correspondent in Cross River State, who was insulted recently by Femi Fani-Kayode.   This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin-Fawa and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica