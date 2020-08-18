News

DSS frees ex-Speaker, Na’Abba, after interactions

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday, freed a former Speaker of the House  Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, after hours of “friendly” interaction.

 

Recall that a newlyformed group, the National Consultative Front (NCFront) had, over the weekend, informed the public of an invitation it said was sent to Na’Abba by the DSS, which is the lead domestic intelligence agency, saddled with the responsibility of detecting and preventing threats to national security.

 

The group had claimed that the said invitation may not be unconnected to an interview the former Speaker granted a news platform recently, where he reportedly made scathing remarks about the government. However, Na’Abba, who has since been released, was said to have shared moments of his interaction with personnel of the secret service.

 

He reportedly said: “We had an interesting outing with DSS and we went through all my presentations and also interview with Channels TV. “What happened was there were certain words that appeared in my address and interview which needed some clarifications and which clarification I made.

