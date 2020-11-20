DSS investigates alleged killing of newspaper vendor by Speaker’s security detail

The Department of State Services (DSS), Friday, said it had begun investigation of the reported killing of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, by a security aide attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.

Okereke, who was shot by the security aide within the Federal Secretariat area of Abuja, later died at the National Hospital, where he was rushed to for medical attention.

Amidst the confusion, Gbajabiamila disclosed that the security aide was a personnel of the DSS, who he said, has since been handed over to the secret service for possible disciplinary action

Confirming the identity of the operative, the Service said it has taken him in, as part of the extant disciplinary procedures.

The Services’ Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the disclosure in a statement.

He said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

According to him: “The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s convoy as a security detail.

“And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter.

“While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

