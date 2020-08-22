News Top Stories

DSS invites 10 APC members for questioning

Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

The Department for State Services (DSS), Edo State Command has invited a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Adun (aka Kabaka), for a meeting in its office in Benin. However, the letter requested Adun to come to the Benin office of the secret outfit with nine other persons whose names were listed. Also invited include the National Chairman of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Osakpanwan Eriyo, APC leader in Oredo Local Government Area, Ehin Adam, and his counterparts in Ekpoba Okha and Ovia South West, Osaro Idahosa and Okunbor Rounts, respectively.

Five other APC members were also invited to the meeting, which is scheduled for August 22, by 11am. The letter, which is dated August 20 and addressed to Adun reads: “I am directed to invite you to an important meeting with the State Director of Security. You are to come with the following persons….” However, Saturday Telegraph gathered that no reason was given for the invitation. There was a media report last month of a viral video in which ‘Kabaka’ was allegedly seen meeting with some boys described as ‘Lions’.

The video of Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, also went viral earlier in the week. Meanwhile, an aide to one of the invitees who pleaded for anonymity, when contacted on phone yesterday, confirmed that his boss received such an invitation letter but refused to speak further on it. He said: “Yes we received a letter like that, that is all I can say.”

