DSS invites youth leaders over planned Abuja airport protest

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Department of State Services (DSS), has invited leaders of the Nigeria Youth Union (NYU), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), to explain reasons behind the plan to disrupt official activities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
Also invited were group leaders of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NACES), Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Northern Youths Initaitive for Peace and Good Governance.
National President of the NYU, Chinonso Obasi, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Abuja, said the plan to disrupt peaceful activities at the airport on Wednesday, was primarily to raise global awareness on the deplorable state of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the country.
Obasi, who said the DSS invitation has, however, distorted the plan, said Nigerian youths wanted to express its displeasure over the lukewarm attitude by relevant authorities, particularly the leadership of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), to their demands for a better and efficient PHCs in Nigeria.

