DSS: Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, others targeted for violence

The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered plots by some subversive elements to incite religious violence across the country.

 

According to the secret service, the plotters, who may have the backing of external forces, are targeting Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and South-East states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

 

Spokesperson for DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who raised the alarm in a statement, yesterday, said the negative forces plan to instigate inter-religious conflicts in parts of the country as part of the larger plan to achieve their objective.

 

The alert is coming a few months after the secret service accused some “subversive elements” of planning to undermine democratic governance. New Telegraph recalls also that the Director General of DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, had, at the graduation ceremony for Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 13), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja, last December, warned that the secret police will not allow dark forces to threaten national security and sovereignty under any guise.

 

The Service has reiterated that position, saying it will do everything within the bounds of the law to nip the plot in the bud. It assured that it will work in collaboration with sister security and intelligence agencies to frustrate saboteurs and other divisive elements.

 

“The DSS wishes to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country,” Afunanya said.

 

According to him, “targeted states include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and  those in the South-East. “Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts, as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.” He has, therefore, advised the general public to be vigilant as they undertake their daily activities.

 

This was as he further enjoined the citizens to shun divisive tendencies, while reporting suspicious persons to the nearest security and law enforcement agencies for prompt action.

 

His words: “Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another. “While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

 

“However, law abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.”

