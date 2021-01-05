News

DSS moves against fake job syndicates, denies recruitment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned the public against falling prey to activities of fake job syndicates, saying it was not undertaking any recruitment exercise at the moment.
It noted that whenever it conducted recruitment into the Service, it was guided by merit and transparency; not monetary basis.
The DSS’ spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the position in a statement, said no effort will be spared in bringing those suspected fraudsters collecting money from unsuspecting job seekers, with promise to give them jobs that do not exist.
“This clarification has become necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors,” Afunanya said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari names Odujinrin Part-time NACA Board Chair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Senator Oladipo Olusoga Odujinrin (MFR), as Part-Time Board Chairman of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) for an initial term of four years. The appointment takes effect from October 6, 2020. Before his appointment, Senator Odujinrin has been a member of the Board of […]
News

Niger Assembly summons commissioners, others over COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 has directed that the chairman and all members of the state Task force Committee on COVID- 19 should appear before it on July 16.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ad-hoc committee gave the order following the absence of some key members […]
News

Group alleges plan to marginalise Edo in NDDC board

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

A socio-cultural group in Edo State, the Benin National Congress (BNC), yesterday alleged that there are plans to deny the state as a pivotal part of the proposed Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This was as the Congress issued a nine-day ultimatum for assurances of fair treatment from President Muhammadu Buhari or it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica