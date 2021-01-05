DSS moves against fake job syndicates, denies recruitment

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned the public against falling prey to activities of fake job syndicates, saying it was not undertaking any recruitment exercise at the moment.

It noted that whenever it conducted recruitment into the Service, it was guided by merit and transparency; not monetary basis.

The DSS’ spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the position in a statement, said no effort will be spared in bringing those suspected fraudsters collecting money from unsuspecting job seekers, with promise to give them jobs that do not exist.

“This clarification has become necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors,” Afunanya said.

