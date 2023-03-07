DSS moves to enhance public engagements

The Department of State Services (DSS) has created social media handles, as part of measures to enhance its engagements with the public. In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the secret service said until the “birthing” of the handles, it had none in existence. Consequently, the intelligence agency said any such platforms before now, were “fake”. “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has cre ated Social Media handles which are as follows: Twitter (@OfficialDSSNG), Facebook (OfficialDSSNG); Instagram (@OfficialDSSNG). “Siilarly, the PRO’s Twitter handle is @ DrAfunanya_PNA . Hitherto, the Service did not own or operate these handles. “Its decision to operate them with effect from 6th March, 2023 is to enhance public and stakeholder engagements. “The public should be guided and note that any such handles before now were/are fake, please”, Afunanya said.”
