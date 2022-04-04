DSS nabs six-man kidnap syndicate in Ondo

Operatives of Department of State Service (DSS) have arrested six suspected kidnappers who specialised in kidnapping toddlers in Ondo State.

Among the suspects was a nursing mother who was said to be in charge of the armoury of the gang.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects were laptops, cash, locally made guns and other dangerous weapons.

While parading the suspects at the DSS headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Director of DSS in the state, Mr. Jonathan Kure, disclosed that the syndicate which had been terrorising the state specialised in the abduction of toddlers.

Kure added that the sixth member of the gang had been taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

According to the DSS Director, he could confirm from an intelligence report that the suspects were the only syndicate that specialised in kidnapping of toddlers, but would not rest on its oars to ensure parents could sleep with their two eyes closed.

