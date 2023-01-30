News

DSS nabs syndicates selling new naira notes

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested “organised syndicates” selling the new naira notes to desperate members of the public.

According to the body, the suspects were arrested in different parts of the country following reports about the illegal business.

Spokesman for the DSS Peter Afunanya said in a statement Monday the arrest of the suspects followed their operations to check “economic malfeasance”.

According to Afunanya, investigation revealed that some unnamed banks were facilitating the evil act.

The development came amidst public outcry over the scarcity of new naira notes as some Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) still dispense the old naira notes.

The agency said: “In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some commercial bank officials are aiding economic malfeasance.

“Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.”

 

