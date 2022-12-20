News

DSS: No amount of desperation, propaganda’ll deter us

Emmanuel Onani Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged its readiness to prosecute it’s mandate to the letter, vowing nor to be distracted by retrogressive forces attempting to undermine its operations. A statement by the Service’s spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to clarify that one of its roles is the investigation of matters of national security dimension. “It has always discharged this responsibility in the overall interest of Nigerian citizens. “As such, the Service will continue to disseminate actionable intelligence to the relevant authorities devoid of any sentiment. “While professionally discharging its mandate, the DSS pledges to remain focused and unbiased. It will not, by any means, succumb to propaganda, intimidation and the desperation of hirelings to undermine it”. It added: “It will also not give room to the use of falsehood and deceit to misdirect public understanding and perceptions of issues of national importance. “Given not to joining issues, the Service warns those on a wild goose chase to be mindful of their actions.” Similarly, it urges members of the public to disregard the vituperations and rantings of misguided elements and not allow themselves to be used as instruments of destabilisation

 

