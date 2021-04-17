DSS not planning attacks on S’East banks

…urges public to disregard false claim by IPOB

Top military and security sources have called on the public and the international community to disregard the false claim by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the Department of State Services (DSS) was planning to sponsor attacks on banks in the South East geo-political zone of the country, under the guise of the group’s Eastern Security Network. According to the sources, the allegation should be taken “as a cheap blackmail designed by the illegal organisation to distract the public and indeed, the international community from what has become its pattern of violent attacks, retreat and feigning of nonviolent dispositions”.

Consequently, the public has been enjoined to be wary of the antics of IPOB, which hides under the stated method to wreck havocs on innocent people and vulnerable targets in the South East and contiguous areas. On Thursday, the proscribed group had made the wild allegation, even as it claimed that the plan was to blame the incident on the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“All banks in Biafraland must be wary of DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around as usual to blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives”, the group had alleged. Specifically, the sources, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said the false alarm was calculated to blackmail the DSS. This was as they added that the claim was further designed to distract the public and the international community from what has become the organisation’s pattern of violent attacks, retreat and feigning of nonviolent dispositions.

