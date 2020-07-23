Metro & Crime

DSS operative assaults FAAN official at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

It’s not true, says secret police

A top official of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr. Safiyanu Abba, has allegedly assaulted an official of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The assault allegedly occurredattheNnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He was said to have slapped the FAAN official who was carrying out his duty at the airport when he tried to stop him from searching a visitor, who walked through the metal detector activating the alarm. Meanwhile, FAAN has condemned the action of the DSS official. FAAN made the condemnation in a tweet entitled: “Breach of security procedure and assault on AVSEC officer by Head of DSS at the International Terminal of NAIA Abuja.”

“We note with dismay that Mr. Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA, deliberately obstructed airport security process and slapped an aviation security officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr. Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so. “This happened on the 17th July about 15:25 hours.

He breached security procedures by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector has activated the alarms. “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the security process in our airports, this has been duly escalated,” FAAN said.

This was the fourth violation so far recorded and escalated by the management of FAAN involving Nigerians in position of authorities since the airport was reopened for domestic flights. The first one was by former Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, at the Kano airport, followed by the Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri in Port Harcourt and a newspaper publisher at the Abuja airport. But the DSS refuted claims that its head of formation at NAIA, Abuja, allegedly assaulted a FAAN official.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said its personnel were not given to acts detrimental to security and good conduct, as its training would indicate. He said: “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the official release by FAAN that its staff was assaulted by the DSS Head of Formation at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. “FAAN also accused him of breaching security protocol at the Airport. So far, it has not been established that any FAAN staff was assaulted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen in Benue terrorists

Posted on Author Reporter

*As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NGO trains community leaders, others in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Following the increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Plateau State a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Scorer Foundation, has trained community leaders, women and youths leaders on COVID-19 guidelines and protocol towards creating proper awareness to the people of Rahoss and other rural area.     The participants of the awareness training, which held on […]
Metro & Crime

Buhari mourns Adamawa traditional ruler, Hama Bachama

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

T he Bachama Traditional Kingdom in Adamawa State, on Saturday night, lost its paramount ruler, Colonel Honest Stephens Irmiya (rtd).     The late Stephen Irmiya, ascended the throne in 2012 following the demise of his predecessor, Homun Asaph Zadok.     President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the deceased. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: