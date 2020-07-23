DSS operative assaults FAAN official at Abuja airport

It’s not true, says secret police

A top official of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr. Safiyanu Abba, has allegedly assaulted an official of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The assault allegedly occurredattheNnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He was said to have slapped the FAAN official who was carrying out his duty at the airport when he tried to stop him from searching a visitor, who walked through the metal detector activating the alarm. Meanwhile, FAAN has condemned the action of the DSS official. FAAN made the condemnation in a tweet entitled: “Breach of security procedure and assault on AVSEC officer by Head of DSS at the International Terminal of NAIA Abuja.”

“We note with dismay that Mr. Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA, deliberately obstructed airport security process and slapped an aviation security officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr. Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so. “This happened on the 17th July about 15:25 hours.

He breached security procedures by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector has activated the alarms. “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the security process in our airports, this has been duly escalated,” FAAN said.

This was the fourth violation so far recorded and escalated by the management of FAAN involving Nigerians in position of authorities since the airport was reopened for domestic flights. The first one was by former Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, at the Kano airport, followed by the Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri in Port Harcourt and a newspaper publisher at the Abuja airport. But the DSS refuted claims that its head of formation at NAIA, Abuja, allegedly assaulted a FAAN official.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said its personnel were not given to acts detrimental to security and good conduct, as its training would indicate. He said: “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the official release by FAAN that its staff was assaulted by the DSS Head of Formation at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. “FAAN also accused him of breaching security protocol at the Airport. So far, it has not been established that any FAAN staff was assaulted.

Like this: Like Loading...