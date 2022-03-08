Metro & Crime

DSS operatives allegedly shoot soldier dead in Lagos

Some yet-to-be-identified personnel of the Department of State Service (DSS) have allegedly shot a soldier, Private Obafemi Adetayo, to death in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that Adetayo was allegedly shot in the stomach by the operatives about three weeks ago when he attempted to bring out his ID card from his pocket.

However, the victim who had been unconscious since the incident happened, died on Monday.

A relative, who posted the incident on her Twitter page @just_adulting_, noted that the victim died after several attempts to save his life proved abortive.

She wrote: “I lost a brother today. He was a Soldier. No, Boko Haram didn’t kill him, Bandits didn’t. He didn’t die at the war front. He was shot in the stomach by DSS in Lekki when he attempted to bring out his ID card.

“Again, Nigeria failed its own. My God! He was so full of life. An amazing soul to the core. He was always smiling. I can’t process the fact that I won’t see him ever again.

“Living in Nigeria is equivalent to walking on a time bomb set to explode the next minute. Peter was killed by DSS. He tried to defend himself and maintain his stand as military personnel by bringing out his ID card but this was the attempt that led to his death.

“He was shot in the stomach at close range when he made attempt to bring out his ID card. He died at the hospital days after failed attempts to save his life. Again, Nigeria failed its own. The country he loved, served, fought for, killed him. Not even at the battlegrounds where he fought and conquered but on the street.”

The spokespersons for the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation was ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

He said: “One of our soldiers was shot around Lekki general area about three weeks ago and immediately we got the information, the soldier was evacuated for medical attention and since then he was unconscious while an investigation was going on but sadly we lost him this morning but even though we’ve lost him, the investigation will still continue to ascertain the circumstance that led to his death.”

 

