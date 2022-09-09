DSS operatives raid residence, home of bandit’s negotiator in Kaduna

A team of security operatives believed to be from the Department of State Security (DSS) in the early hours of yesterday stormed the residence of Mallam Tukur Mamu, the embattled Bandit Negotiator in Kaduna. Mamu, the spokesman for the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ah-mad Gumi, was arrested on Wednesday by the DSS after he was repatriated from Cairo, Egypt.

Recall that Mamu had before now raised the alarm that his life was in danger after series of negotiations between the terrorists that attacked the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna bound AK-9 train passengers and also said he has withdrawn his services as one of the negotiators. But in the early hours of yesterday, DSS operatives invaded Mallam Mamu’s office of the Desert Herald Newspaper and his home at about 12:30 am. Our Correspondent gathered that not less than 30 heavily armed operatives in Toyota Hilux Vans and Toyota Highlander stormed the residence and office in a commando style operation. A source close to the area said, “The armed operatives came and searched everywhere both at the residence and his office in an operation that started at about 12.30am. “Over 30 of the security men came in, fully armed with sophisticated weapons in Army vehicles.

“The Two wives that were with him (Mamu) were returned but his two sons, Faisal and Ibrahim are still with him in detention. In an earlier statement on Wednesday the Head of Special Projects, of Desert Herald Newspaper of which Mamu is the Publisher, Ibrahim Mada, accused the Fed-goveral government of being behind the arrest, deportation of Mamu from Egypt to Nigeria. Part of the statement said: “Due to numerous threats to his life and conspiracy from the side of security agents to frame him, he withdrew from the said negotiations but from his latest sojourn, it appears that those who are desperately praying for his head are still hell-bent in carrying out their odious dastardly plans.

