DSS orders IPMAN, MOMAN, others to end fuel scarcity in 48 hours

…plans nationwide enforcement

…vows to deal with threats to national security, public safety

The Department of State Services (DSS) ordered stakeholders in the petroleum sector, including Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), to ensure availability of products nationwide, insisting that the biting scarcity must end on or before tomorrow. This was as the State Service informed that plans have been concluded to deploy enforcement operations across the country, to ensure total compliance.

Spokesperson for the foremost domestic intelligence agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position of the secret police at the end of a strategic meeting with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), IPMAN, MOMAN, and other major players in the sector. During the briefing in Abuja, Afunanya disclosed that all stakeholders present at the meeting, agreed that there was sufficiency of products that could through the yuletide season. Specifically, he said the NNPCL confirmed availability of 1.9 million litres of petrol, adding that the company agreed to sell to marketers at x-depot price/rate.

“A few hours ago, the DSS convened a meeting with NNPCL, MOMAN, and other stakeholders in the energy supply chain. “We were very apt and direct, that enough is enough. Whatever are the hurdles in the fuel supply chain, must be resolved “We resolved that whatever the issues are must be resolved here and now. My DG, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, told the stakeholders that they must go beyond their best to ensure the supply and distribution of fuel. “It was agreed that the fuel distribution system must improve in the next 48 hours. “After the 48 hours, we will, as a matter of urgency, carry out operations across the country, not minding whose ox is good. “It will no longer be business as usual, and whatever the problems are must be resolved within forty eight hours,” the Service’s Imagemaker stated.

On what will happen should the stakeholders not implement the agreement reached, he had this to say: “We have already set up our platforms on field (enforcement) operations”. He assured that: “The yuletide season will not witness acute fuel scarcity. “NNPCL has agreed to commence 24 hours loading, even as DAPMAN has agreed to open their depot’s 24 hours, where there is security

. “IPMAN committed itself to ensuring that its members will be on ground to load products 24 hours. “NNPCL assured that there is sufficient products, and all parties agreed that NNPC has sufficient products that will last throughout the yuletide, and beyond.” Conscious of the attendant hardship posed by the lingering fuel scarcity, the DSS assured members of the public that the Federal Government was working round-the-clock to reverse the trend. It, however, warned enemies of state planning to exploit the situation to incite violence to desist, warning that troublemakers will be identified, isolated and dealt with within the ambit of the law. “The wellbeing of Nigerians is of utmost importance to the Department of State Services. “For groups and persons, who would want to incite violence, the DSS will not give them the opportunity; we will rise to the occasion,” Afunanya said.

