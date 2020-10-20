DSS: Our men didn’t aid pro-SARS protesters

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports making the rounds that its personnel were allegedly providing cover for pro-SARS protesters and suspected thugs attacking #EndSARS demonstrators in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Specifically, some personnel of the Service attached to certain very important personalities (VIPs), were alleged to be involved in the act.

But, the secret service has said that its investigation into the act, did not establish culpability on the path of any of its men.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said it remained a responsible organisation, whose mandate remained the detection and prevention of threats to national security.

“In view of the false accusations, no DSS personnel has, so far, been identified to be involved in the alleged acts. It begs the question to conclude that SUVs and persons dressed in suits and sighted in conflict environments are of the DSS.

“Fact is that no staff of the DSS will engage in acts as the ones being peddled by these rumour mongers and hate speakers,” Afunanya said.

He added that: “The Service is a responsible professional organisation and will endeavor to remain so at all times.

“It, therefore, wishes to state that the allegations leveled against it are not true and can only be taken as false narratives designed to cast it in bad image as well as inflame the protests.

“Consequently, the public is enjoined to disregard the falsehood emanating from sections of the social and mainstream media, subversive groups and interests.

“The Service uses this opportunity to call on citizens to eschew bitterness, remain law abiding and cooperate with security agencies and indeed, the government for lasting peace and public safety.”

Like this: Like Loading...