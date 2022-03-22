DSS: Our operatives didn’t kill Enugu baker

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports of alleged killing of a baker in Enugu State, by its operatives. The purported incident was said to have occurred on Ologo Street, Coal Camp area of Enugu over the weekend.

But, in a terse reaction to the news item (not in New Telegraph), the DSS’ spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said nothing could be further from the truth. While harping on the timehonored principle of balance and objectivity, Afunanya reiterated the open door policy of the secret service, within the context of verification. He said: “This is not true. It is a completely misleading information. He further underscored the importance of asking “the simple questions as to who, where, when, why, what and how”, insisting that, “This is a given in primary or foundational journalism. Then there is need for balance and objectivity.”

