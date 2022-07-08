DSS: Our personnel didn’t escape from Kuje Correctional Centre

News Top Stories

The Department of State Services (DSS), has said none of its personnel escaped from the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, after Tuesday’s night attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs). A statement, yesterday, by the Service spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said there was no special assignment by personnel, as at the time of the incident.

Afunanya said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an online Vanguard newspaper report of 6th July, 2022 captioned: Kuje Prison Attack: One Suspect Reportedly Caught After Hot Chase by Gallant Officers. “The said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who “claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase. “The report further stated that the so called DSS operative also claimed to be ‘carrying out a special mission in the forest.

 

