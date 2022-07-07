News

DSS: Our personnel didn’t escape from Kuje Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that none of its personnel escaped from the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, after Tuesday’s night attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).

A statement, Thursday, by the Service spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said there was no special assignment by its personnel, as at the time of the incident.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an online newspaper report of 6th July, 2022 captioned: ‘Kuje Prison Attack: One Suspect Reportedly Caught After Hot Chase by Gallant Officers’. The said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who ‘claimed to be a DSS personnel’ was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase.

“The report further stated that the so called DSS operative also claimed to be ‘carrying out a special mission in the forest’”, Afunanya said.

He added thus: “The Service wishes to state that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode. In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent.

“The online report is not factual and therefore misleading. The public is advised to disregard it”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria must embark on short term restructuring before 2023, says Jega

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has stated that for the challengesfacingthecountrytobe effectivelytackled, theremust ashort-termrestructuringbeforethe2023generalelections. While faulting the executive and legislative arms of the Federal Government over the restructuring of the country, the former INEC chairman maintained that the two arms of the government had been treating the […]
News Top Stories

2023 POLLS: Buhari gives appointees eyeing elective offices 5 days to quit

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered every member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with ambition to contest elective offices to resign on or before May 16, 2022. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Council meeting chaired by President Buhari. […]
News

N’Zealand marks one year since volcanic eruption killed 22

Posted on Author Reporter

  A woman whose son was killed in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand a year ago said that as she stood crying, wailing and calling out his name on a beach soon afterward, a stranger came up to her and held her. “To this day, I do not know who that lady was,” said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica