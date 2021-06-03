News

DSS picks up Bayelsa gov’s aide over incitement

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Prince Bodmas Kemepadei, the Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, over “a clear case of alleged incitement against the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. New Telegraph gathered from highly-placed security and intelligence sources that Kemepadei was picked up by personnel of the DSS, shortly after analysing a video he was said to have made, which was considered detrimental to national security and peace.

In the video obtained by this newspaper, the SSA could be heard allegedly calling on the public to “wake up” as, according to him, the nation has allegedly lost direction. “This country is no longer safe; the only person that is safe in this country is President Muhammadu Buhari”, he said in the video.

He continued: “And the only reason why Buhari is safe, is because he understands that Nigeria is no longer safe. “And so, therefore (sic), he has isolated himself. “My people, my Nigerians, all of you should wake up…nothing is working again in this country. “The security architecture of this country has fallen.

“We don’t know our left, we don’t know our left “We don’t know where we are going as a people”. It was learnt that the detained official may be a close ally of Chief Government Ekpemupolo (a.k.a Tompolo). When contacted on the arrest of Kemepadei, spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said it was not out of place for security agencies, or the secret service to investigate security breaches. Recall that about two weeks ago, a member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, had sacked one of his aides, for posting comments that seemingly eulogised the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

