DSS, police, army surround court in Abuja for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

There is heavy security presence at the federal high court in Abuja for the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army and officers of the Nigerian Police Force were seen guarding every entrance to the court and the streets leading to the court building.

Journalists whose names were not on a prepared list were not allowed near the court premises.

Staff of the court who arrived in buses were made to stand in a queue and were searched before gaining entrance into the premises.

In June, Kanu was arrested and brought to Nigeria to face trial after he jumped bail in 2017 — he has been in DSS custody ever since.

The Federal Government recently amended the charges against him.

The IPOB leader will now be re-arraigned on a seven-count charge as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

