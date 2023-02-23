DSS, police foil assassination of Osun Speaker

News

The Osun State House of Assembly Speaker Timothy Owoeye yesterday escaped being assassinated by suspected political thugs. It took the gallantry of the police and Department of State Services (DSS) officers attached to him to save his life.

 

The gunmen were said to have stormed Owoeye’s residence around 2 a.m. shooting indiscriminately at the building. Addressing a press conference in Ilesha, the Speaker and Ijesa South All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders said the representative of Ilesa West State in the Assembly Wale Adedoyin and Folarin Fafowora, the immediate past Chairman of Ilesa West Central LCDA were also attacked. Owoeye claimed that five APC members were killed in Eti Oni in Atakumosa East, Oke Aga and Ilesa, among them the immediate past Secretary of Atakumosa East LCDA. He said: “In the early hours of today (Wednesing  operaday) an assassination attempt was made on my life and if not for divine providence the story would have been different. I want to salute the security men who stood their ground to prevent my assailants from carrying out their aim. “Remember that last week I released a press release to the world about the killing of Ebenezer Alaro, a member of our party whose only crime was to drive a cab star truck used for conveying the public address system we used for our rally from Monday to Thursday. The guy was trailed home after Thursday’s rally and killed in front of his parents’ house. “I was also informed that this morning that the electrification project which I have expended over N15 million on in Oke Aga had been destroyed and riddled with bullets. I sympathise with the community thrown into darkness because of this senseless politics. “The recent happenings in Osun are becoming worrisome and need proper attention from every well-meaning citizen. The return of political thuggery after about 12 years of the APC administration in the state now gives residents sleepless nights. “It will not be wrong to say that the change of baton in the government in the state has actually encouraged the return of that dark era when citizens cannot sleep with their two eyes closed. “I therefore call on the police to investigate the assassination attempt on my life, the gruesome murder of Alaro and others with a view to ensuring that those involved are brought to justice.”

 

