DSS probes alleged killing of vendor by Gbajabiamila’s aide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday said it had begun investigation of the reported killing of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, by a security aide attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja. Okereke, who was shot by the security aide within the Federal Secretariat area of Abuja, later died at the National Hospital, where he was rushed to for medical attention. Amid the confusion, Gbajabiamila disclosed that the security aide was a personnel of the DSS, who he said, has since been handed over to the secret service for possible disciplinary action Confirming the identity of the operative, the Service said it had taken him in, as part of the extant disciplinary procedures. The Service’s public Relations Ofdicer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the disclosure in a statement. He said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. “The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed in the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail.

“And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment. “As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter. “While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

