DSS probing police corporal’s death in Osun

Department of State Services (DSS) has opened investigations into the death of a police corporal in Osun State. The spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.

Afunanya, said the investigations were being jointly undertaken with the police. The DSS spokesman, therefore, sued for restraint while promising that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be unravelled. He said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the incident that led to the death of a police corporal in Osun State. “Consequently, the Service and the Police are jointly investigating the matter. “The public should be rest assured that it (the Service) will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice.” Afunanya, therefore, called on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations.

