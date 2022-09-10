DSS raids residence of hostage negotiators’ relatives in Kaduna

The family of Malam Tukur Mamu, who was arrested by the Department of State Service, has accused the operatives of raiding the homes of other relatives. This was as they also cautioned the DSS against what they called media trial of the Kaduna- based publisher. In a statement yesterday, Head, Special Projects, of Desert Herald, Ibrahim Mada, said; “We urge the Department of State Service to avoid media trial of Malam Tukur Mamu, Publisher Desert Herald Newspaper whom they arrested on Tuesday September 6.” They said apart from detaining Mamu with his two sons, Faisal Tukur Mamu and Ibrahim Husaini Mamu,”DSS operatives early this morning (Friday 9th September 2022), at 12am stormed the residence of Abdullahi Mashi, collected handset (phones) of the residents as well as cash and other valuables in the house and whisked him away. Mashi is an in-law to Mamu. “The DSS also raided the apartment of Ibrahim Husaini Mamu at about 3am this morning. They could not find anything incriminating in all the houses they raided,” the statement added.

