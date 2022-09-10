News

DSS raids residence of hostage negotiators’ relatives in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The family of Malam Tukur Mamu, who was arrested by the Department of State Service, has accused the operatives of raiding the homes of other relatives. This was as they also cautioned the DSS against what they called media trial of the Kaduna- based publisher. In a statement yesterday, Head, Special Projects, of Desert Herald, Ibrahim Mada, said; “We urge the Department of State Service to avoid media trial of Malam Tukur Mamu, Publisher Desert Herald Newspaper whom they arrested on Tuesday September 6.” They said apart from detaining Mamu with his two sons, Faisal Tukur Mamu and Ibrahim Husaini Mamu,”DSS operatives early this morning (Friday 9th September 2022), at 12am stormed the residence of Abdullahi Mashi, collected handset (phones) of the residents as well as cash and other valuables in the house and whisked him away. Mashi is an in-law to Mamu. “The DSS also raided the apartment of Ibrahim Husaini Mamu at about 3am this morning. They could not find anything incriminating in all the houses they raided,” the statement added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian-born Adeyemo becomes first black US Deputy Secretary of Treasury

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US senate has confirmed the nomination of Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo as the deputy secretary of the treasury department — making him the first African American to hold the position. Adeyemo’s appointment was confirmed on Thursday on a voice vote, a procedure used when there is little to no opposition. Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary, […]
News

Minority Reps demand better deal for workers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Sunday asked the Federal Government to initiate incentives to enhance workers’ productivity. However, the group, who lamented that Nigerian workers marked the 2022 Workers’ Day on Sunday in pain, agony and despair because of poor working conditions, praised them for their patriotism, sacrifices and dedication to […]
News

#EndSARS: IGP deploys anti-riot police officers nationwide 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force  – to protect lives and property of Nigerians amid the ongoing violence that has marred the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.   Adamu said the deployment of the special police unit is to secure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica