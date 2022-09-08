DSS raids terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s residence

The arrested terrorists’ negotiator for the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Tukur Mamu’s residence was stormed by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the early hours of Thursday.

The residence played host to operatives that came in about 20 vehicles.

According to reports: “They ransacked the house and carted away documents, phones and laptops. Those in the house were ordered to sign a document, before the officers took it back.”

The report has it that each time, the freed victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack converged on Mamu’s office before reuniting with their families.

He is the publisher of Desert Herald.

