News Top Stories

DSS re-arrests Chiwetalu Agu after army’s release

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Department of State Services (DSS) said the Army has handed over Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu to it further questioning, according to TheCable. Speaking on the development when contacted by TheCable Lifestyle on Saturday, Peter Afunaya, DSS spokesman, said the ace actor is currently in the custody of the secret police.

 

Although Afunaya declined further comments on the matter, he said the DSS would ensure that justice take its course.

 

He said: “The army handed him over to us for further questioning. As far as we’re concerned, justice will take its course.” The movie star was first arrested on Thursday by soldiers for wearing an outfit themed after the flag of Biafra during which he was also reportedly assaulted.

 

The army, however, denied assaulting the comic actor, adding that he was arrested after he publicly displayed his solidarity for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed separatist group.

 

He was eventually released on Friday, after spending nearly 24 hours in detention — a development which sparked widespread outrage on social media.

 

The actor had dismissed claims by the army that he was supporting activities of IPOB in the southeast. He also argued that he only wore a civil dress not Biafra outfit as claimed. Not a few Nigerians condemned the actor’s arrest by the army and the subsequent involvement of the DSS.

 

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had earlier argued that Chiwetalu did not commit any criminal offence known to law, adding that his arrest was illegal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Tambuwal orders demolition of Raymond Village

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has ordered the immediate demolitions of the popular Raymond Village in Dambuwa area Dange Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State over insecurity. Governor Tambuwal who visited the area on Tuesday in companied by his Deputy Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, Heads of Security Agencies in Sokoto some Senior Government Officials in the […]
News

Why we’re re-establishing relationship with Sao Tome and Principe – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria resolved to re-establish relationship with Sao Tome and Principe because it is strategic. Osinbajo made this assertion on Saturday at the Presidential Inauguration of the new President of Sao Tome and Principe, Mr Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, in Sao Tome city. In a release by his spokesman, […]
News

‘Customs, Air Force’ll collaborate more for greater efficiency’

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Commander, 303 Medium Airlift Group, Nigerian Air Force, Ilorin, Kwara State, Air Commodore I. V. Ajiboye, has expressed the desire and preparedness of the Nigeria Air Force to further promote and enhance the long standing cordial relationship and understanding between the Nigerian Air Force and Nigeria Customs Service for more efficient service delivery, to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica