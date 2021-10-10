News Top Stories

DSS re-arrests Chiwetalu Agu after army’s release

Posted on

Department of State Services (DSS) said the Army has handed over Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu to it further questioning, according to TheCable. Speaking on the development when contacted by TheCable Lifestyle on Saturday, Peter Afunaya, DSS spokesman, said the ace actor is currently in the custody of the secret police.

 

Although Afunaya declined further comments on the matter, he said the DSS would ensure that justice take its course. He said: “The army handed him over to us for further questioning. As far as we’re concerned, justice will take its course.”

 

The movie star was first arrested on Thursday by soldiers for wearing an outfit themed after the flag of Biafra during which he was also reportedly assaulted.

 

The army, however, denied assaulting the comic actor, adding that he was arrested after he publicly displayed his solidarity for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed separatist group.

 

He was eventually released on Friday, after spending nearly 24 hours in detention — a development which sparked widespread outrage on social media. The actor had dismissed claims by the army that he was supporting activities of IPOB in the southeast. He also argued that he only wore a civil dress not Biafra outfit as claimed.

 

Not a few Nigerians condemned the actor’s arrest by the army and the subsequent involvement of the DSS. A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had earlier argued that Chiwetalu did not commit any criminal offence known to law, adding that his arrest was illegal.

