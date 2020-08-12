News

DSS release Mailafiya after six hours grilling

The 2019 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former CBN Deputy Governor, Obadiah Mailafia has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) six hours after his interrogation began on Wednesday in Jos.
The DSS released him unconditionally, though Rev Parra Mallam stood as surety after he presented his international passport.
Dr Mailafia, while speaking to journalists after his release flanked by Pius Akubu (SAN), Yakubu Bawa Esq, his wife, Mrs Margaret, said he was invited to answer questions based on the interview he granted recently which he alleged the involvement of Northern governors sponsoring Boko Haram.
“I was invited by the DSS which I honoured, I was treated very okay without harrassment, they asked me questions about the interview I granted which I answered them,” he said.
Mailafiya when asked if he was still standing by his statement curtly replied: “The interview is my position!”

