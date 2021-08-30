News

DSS releases 8 of Igboho’s aides

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

*Lawyers moves to secure release of remaining 4

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released eight out of the 12 associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, detained by the agency since July 1.

Counsel to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who announced their release at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said out of the eight detainees that the DSS did not oppose the application for their bail, six were released and two out of the four, which the security agency opposed to their bail application, were released on Monday.

He, however, expressed the hope that the remaining four of the detainees would be released within the week after resolving some technical issues regarding their release.

Olajengbesi lamented that the DSS could not come up with any charge against the detainees after 60 days of detention and added that the DSS could longer arrest any of the released detainees as they have not committed any offence to warrant such.

As for the remaining four still in the custody of the DSS, Olajengbesi said: “We will go to DSS to ask for their release and if they refuse, we will not hesitate to carry our earlier threat.

“We will not relent in ensuring that the remaining four of the detainees are released by the DSS, because justice for one is justice for all.”

It would be recalled that the warrants for the release of the detainees was signed by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja  last week Monday after they had perfected the bail granted them by the  court.

However, the DSS failed to release them last week as the Director General of the agency, Yusuf Bichi, was said to have allegedly blocked lawyers from giving effect to the release warrants since Monday when they were served on him.

Apparently angry by the development, Olajengbesi threatened to commence contempt proceedings against the Director General of the DSS for the agency’s alleged failure to comply with an order of court for the release of his clients.

The 12 associates of Igboho were arrested during the July 1, 2021 raid on Igboho’s Ibadan home by a combined team of men of the DSS and the military, and have been in detention since.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protesters cripple commercial activities in Owerri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Commercial activities in Owerri were on Monday crippled following demonstrations embarked upon by #EndSARS protesters in Imo State. The protesters in their numbers carrying placards and chanting anti-government songs blocked the strategic Warehouse Junction in the state capital. They vowed not to leave the place until the government takes decisive action in addressing police […]
News

Protesters seek removal of Osun Youths Commissioner, Lawal

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Some protesters yesterday stormed House of Assembly, Osogbo, demanding immediate removal of Osun State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Yemi Lawal, for failure to pay allowances of coaches. Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Taiwo Ajibola, said the Commissioner had delayed payment of allowances of athletes and coaches of the Osun State Sport Council. […]
News

FG grants debt relief to broadcast stations

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

As part of efforts to ease the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broadcast industry, the Federal Government has granted a 60 per cent debt forgiveness to all debtor broadcast stations in the country.   The radio and television stations are collectively indebted to the Federal Government to the tune of N7 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica