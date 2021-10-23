DSS releases Igboho’s aide, Lady K, 1 other

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the two remaining aides of the 12 associates of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, Amudat Babatunde (female) known as Lady K and Jamiu Oyetunji from detention. The detainees’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed their release on yesterday. The DSS had on July 1 during a midnight invasion of Igboho’s Soka house in Ibadan, Oyo State, arrested 12 of the activist’s allies and took them to Abuja where they had been kept in detention. However, in compliance with a court order, it first released eight of the 12 detainees on Monday, August 30 and held on to the remaining four. Those earlier released were Abideen Shittu, Abdullateef Onaolapo, Ayobami Donald, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Dikeola Ademola, Bamidele Sunday, Raji Kazeem, and Taiwo Tajudeen. While two more detainees were freed on September 3. They were Tajudeen Arinloye and Uthman Adelabu.

Like this: Like Loading...