DSS releases Mailafia

The 2019 ADC Presidential Candidate and former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, was on Monday evening released after undergoing over three hours of interrogation at the Department of State Services (DSS) Headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.

Mailafia had arrived the Jos DSS office at exactly 11:09am on Monday morning accompanied by his lawyer Barr. Yakubu Bawa Esq, his wife Mrs Margaret Vou Mailafia, some pastors of different denominations and some elders where he spent some three hours before his release around 2:55pm.

While speaking with journalists, the former banker commended the DSS for their professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

According to him: “The DSS exhibited high sense of professionalism in way they handled the matter the third time I honoured their invitation, during the interrogation exercise.”

Mailafia, however, urged them to ensure that this would be the last invitation, adding that: “l was not maltreated, harrassed or intimated in any guise.”

However, the Counsel to Mailafia, Barr. Yakubu Bawa, said: “There is no doubt that the constant invitation by DSS of Dr. Mailafia made him pass through psychological trauma and l hope this should be the last invitation.”

Like this: Like Loading...