DSS removed my surveillance cameras in my house before going into operation –Igboho

The leader of a group clamouring for Yoruba nation and activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has alleged that he was being persecuted by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and that the surveillance cameras in his house were removed by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) before they descended on his house.

In a statement entitled; “My Persecution By Buhari Regime: Setting The Records Straight, Igboho said yesterday that the invasion of his home by Nigerian security operatives and the Department of State Security’s (DSS) announcement that he was wanted has made it essential for him to set the records straight for Nigerians and the international community. In the statement signed by his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, Igboho said that the Nigerian security operatives invaded his residence in the early hours of Wednesday, 1 July. “The invasion was done without a search warrant.

I was not invited for questioning/investigation at any government facility before the invasion. The operatives that stormed my residence destroyed my properties, killed persons and stole valuables and money. Pictures and videos of their atrocities have been widely reported in the media.

